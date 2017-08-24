Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Waco

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled natural gas flaring beginning on August 29 and will continue each day through September 1 and again on September 6.

The flaring operation will begin each day at approximately 8:00 a.m. at 2801 East Highway 6 in Waco.

The company will be performing maintenance on a section of natural gas pipeline in the area as part of normal, routine operations.

“Flaring” is a standard industry practice to safely burn natural gas that must be removed from a specific section of pipeline so that employees can work on the pipe.

People in the area will notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise for approximately three to four hours each day.

The Waco fire department, police department, city officials and 911 operators have been advised of the flaring.

For an informational video explaining why Atmos Energy performs flaring operations visit, here.

