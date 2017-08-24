Jury selection postponed for first Twin Peaks trial

Jury selection for the first Twin Peaks trial that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed for next week.

19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother announced it will happen on Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m. after speaking in his chambers to prosecutors, defense and attorney for more than 30 minutes. 600 potential jurors had been summoned to appear on Friday.

Christopher "Jake" Carrizal who was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity has been scheduled for a trial on Sept. 11.

During the hearing, Carrizal's attorney claimed she had not received all the evidence she has requested from the state, which prosecutors denied.

Earlier in the week, Judge Ralph Strother denied a motion to delay the trial for Carrizal.

The trial is still expected to take place on Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

