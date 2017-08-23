CTX Wildlife Rehab needs volunteers

A Central Texas nonprofit, Wildlife Rehab Lorena, that helps orphaned or injured animals, needs more volunteers to help them.

The rehab facility houses about 60 animals at a time, including skunks, raccoons, birds, deer and chickens. They rehabilitate the animals to release them back into the wild.

Rachel Sine started the facility about three years ago after retiring from the Air Force.

"I was looking for a place to volunteer and do something with my time," Sine said. "I wanted a cause to get into. I started calling around and I got a hold of two rehabbers."

Sine said the facility has grown and so has the amount of work.

She and other volunteers are always open to feed, clean, take in and release animals. This week they are feeding baby skunks and squirrels around the clock.

"We just always need help. It's more than one or four people can take care of in a day," Sine said.

The facility also has a wish-list they accept donations for.

"If scooping poop isn't your thing, then maybe you want to help with the t-shirts or something like that. We need the help," Sine said.

Sine said they are looking for adult volunteers who love animals and are ready to work.

If you would like to help, call Rachel Sine at (505) 715-9167 or Shelly Hewilt at (254) 394-4998.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.