CTX sailor remembered for dedication

We're finding out more about a Navy sailor from Killeen who is among the missing in the USS John McCain accident.

John Hoagland was a part of JROTC at Shoemaker High School in Killeen.

Retired Army Sergeant Terrol Travis says his JROTC Cadet Hoagland was well decorated.

"He has earned the Good Conduct Ribbon, the Personal Appearance Ribbon, the Community Service Ribbon, Honor Guard Ribbon," Travis said.

So Travis wasn't surprised when Hoagland joined the Navy right out of high school.

But he didn't forget where he came from.

"I think after he got out of boot camp he came up here in his camo uniform and the look on his face he was so proud, he stood so tall," Travis said.

The look of a proud sailor is one that Travis says he won't forget, especially now that it may be the last one he ever gets to see.

"And when I saw the news report on the television, I just started frowning. I said how in the world in 2017 could something like this happen," Travis added.

Hoagland's ship, the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore Monday.

Ten of the ship's sailors are missing, including Hoagland.

"Bring him back, bring him back to his momma, bring him back to us, bring him back," Travis said.

It's something that Travis says he knows will happen, despite the odds.

"I believe he is still alive and I just know he is coming back," Travis said.

As of Wednesday, the mission is in search and rescue mode rather than recovery.

