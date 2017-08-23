Traffic alert: Rain causing slow traffic on I-35

TxDOT said that rain in Bell County is making roads very slick and traffic is slowing through Temple and Belton.

The main backup is on S Loop 363 and US 190 on I-35 in Temple.

TxDOT is urging drivers to allow extra time to get where you're going and slow down on wet pavement to prevent hydroplaning.

Leave extra room between you and the vehicles in front of you.

