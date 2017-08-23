Community raises funds for nursing student who lost textbooks in fire

The Temple College Foundation is raising funds for an incoming nursing student who lost her home in a house fire earlier this month.

Alanna Powell's mother contacted the TCF to ask for help because her daughter lost all of her textbooks worth $1,200.

TCF was able to raise funds to replace her textbooks and nursing uniforms.

Powell is expected to start nursing school on Monday.

If you want to help Powell during the school year, you can donate here and put in the comments fire victim.

