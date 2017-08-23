Community raises funds for nursing student who lost textbooks in fire

New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
New Jersey police found a family’s missing dog that was allegedly stolen by two men during a Tinder date.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
The Killeen Police Department said a man is in police custody after leading police on a chase in Killeen.More >>
The Killeen Police Department said a man is in police custody after leading police on a chase in Killeen.More >>