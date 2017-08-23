Man arrested after leading troopers on a multi-county high-speed chase

Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>