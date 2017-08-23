Man arrested after leading troopers on a multi-county high-speed chase

The Department of Public Safety said that a male suspect is in custody after a multi-county high-speed chase on I-35 on Wednesday.

They said that DPS attempted to pull over a Ford Mustang, and the Mustang did not stop. The Mustang reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The chase started near mile marker 364 in Hill County, and it ended mile marker 343 in McLennan County.

The suspect was brought to the McLennan County Jail for felony evading arrest and further evaluation.

DPS said they believe he was impaired.

