Homeowner catches burglar red-handed using surveillance system

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona.More >>
Texas Task Force 1 is celebrating 20 years of service.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
