Avoid area: Roadway closed after vehicle accident

BRYAN, TX

Bryan police are asking motorists to avoid the area on the 8400 block of FM 1179 in Bryan. 

Police are investigating an accident and closed the road. 

Police recommend taking Merka to Old Reliance and Old Reliance to Morgan to get back to FM 1179. 

