Hewitt police recognize dispatchers for work during high-speed chase

Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.More >>