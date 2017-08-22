Hewitt police recognize dispatchers for work during high-speed chase

During a city council meeting on Monday, Hewitt police recognized two of its communication specialists for their behind the scenes work during a high-speed chase last month.

Robinson police requested assistance from Hewitt police when they were chasing murder suspect Kyle McCurrin from Wichita Falls. The 28-year-old, who is now deceased, is accused of killing Dennis Pavlas, 59, in Abbott.

Hewitt police officers cannot hear the radio traffic of other agencies so communications specialists Janice Carter and Samantha Helmick kept in contact with Robinson Police dispatchers to keep their officers informed. The dispatchers also contacted other agencies for assistance as the pursuit entered Interstate 35 and the Waco city limits.

"They have worked really hard to work with some of the problems and roadblocks with this radio system and have used that telephone and they're very good at transferring the information from one agency to another," Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin said.

