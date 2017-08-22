Would-be burglar stopped by live surveillance video feed

Waco police arrested a man after he was caught on camera trying to steal from a house Tuesday morning.

At about 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Trice Avenue to a call of a burglary of a habitation in progress.

Waco police said the homeowner called 911 reporting someone inside his home. The homeowner was watching the suspect on a live video feed from his security system. He was able to give a description of the suspect as officers were responding to the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the house. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Ratliff.

Officers were able to recover the stolen property from the house from inside the suspect’s shorts.

