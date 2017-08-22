Two juveniles in custody after stealing truck, crashing into pole

Two juvenile boys were taken into custody after stealing a truck and crashing it into a utility pole on Tuesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., the Killeen Police Department received a report of a burglary of a habitation where a Toyota truck had been stolen.

About an hour later, Killeen police got a call about a crash on Elms Road. Police said two male juveniles crashed the stolen truck into a utility pole. The boys started to flee but officers already had them surrounded.

They were taken to the Killeen Youth Services Center.

