One person arrested, charged with murder in Hillsboro stabbing

One man has died after a stabbing during an altercation over a backpack early Tuesday morning.

One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

At 2:20 a.m., Hillsboro DPS received a call for emergency services for an unresponsive person near the corner of Walnut Street and Waco Street.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to the 100 block of E. Walnut Street as police officers arrived to find the victim, 21-year-old Glendaryl Montgomery, of Hillsboro, with a single stab wound.

The victim was transported to Hill Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m., DPS said.

Gregory Michael Mason Jr., 25, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with an unrelated offense of criminal trespass. He was arrested at 3:40 p.m.

His bond is set at $1,010,000.

While investigating, DPS said they found witnesses to the stabbing and video evidence from the surrounding businesses that lead officials to believe the victim was stabbed during an altercation over a backpack.

