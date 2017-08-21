Nightly road closures to begin in Temple through Thursday

A series of road closure kicked off in Temple Monday night at 7, but that's just the beginning.

The City of Temple posted on Facebook that Monday through Thursday Temple will have road closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound mainlanes through part of Temple will close nightly August 21-24, as crews continue constructing the new bridge over the BNSF Railroad crossing. Long delays are possible during the closure – alternate routes are advised. Travelers should obey all traffic control devices and signs. Police officers will be on site to help direct traffic in and out of the area near 41st St just south of Adams Ave. Monday-Wednesday, August 21-23, 2017, 7 PM–7 AM

• SB mainlanes close at Nugent Ave.

• SB Traffic detours to the I-35 access road at Exit 302.

• SB traffic will re-enter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363 Thursday, August 24, 2017, 9 PM- 7 AM

• SB mainlanes close at Nugent Ave.

• SB traffic detours to the I-35 access road at Exit 302.

• SB traffic will re-enter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.