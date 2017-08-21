Copperas Cove police searching for fraud suspects

Copperas Cove Police are looking for information on two suspects involved in a fraud case.

The incident happened on July 27 at the Stripes Convenience Store located at 1262 E. Business Hwy 190.

The suspects drove from the area in a silver Ford Expedition.

The incident has been investigated by the Copperas Cove Police. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

