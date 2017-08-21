First-year Midway ISD pre-k teacher excited about new year

From butterflies in the stomach to a quicker heartbeat, first-day-of-school jitters can sometimes get the best of students. But they're not alone.

Just like her incoming students, teacher Kayla Upshaw is nervous about the first day of school.

"This is my first year teaching pre-K, so I'm a little nervous about that. I think it'll be great, and we'll have a lot of fun," Upshaw said.

After spending the past two years teaching students with special needs at Belton ISD, this is her first year at Midway ISD.

"I think it'll be different. It's definitely different going from special needs to pre-k but I think it'll be a great transition," she said.

She's excited but nervous because she's going to have her hands full with about 20 students. Most of them are four years old.

"I think it'll be a lot of energy. It'll be a lot of fun, very energetic. Lots of hands-on and a lot of play," she said. "We've been preparing for two weeks now, getting the room ready, putting things on the walls."

Inside her Speegleville Elementary classroom, an adventure awaits.

From a wooden boat where students can sit down and read to a makeshift fireplace where they can relax when things get too hard, there's no doubt Ms. Upshaw is passionate about teaching and making her students feel at home.

She said she hopes she can make the impression her kindergarten teacher made on her.

"My kindergarten teacher was amazing. I just loved everything about it. I've always loved helping people, helping kids, especially. I've just always known I wanted to be a teacher," she said.

Whether she's in the classroom or at home, Ms. Upshaw said her students' needs will always be her number one priority.

"You never stop thinking about your kids," she said.

