Woman arrested after shooting dog out of anger during verbal altercation

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman who shot a dog out of anger during a verbal altercation with another person.

On Aug. 19 the Freestone County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a disturbance with weapons on CR 930 west of Teague.

After conducting an investigation, deputies learned a woman pointed a handgun at another subject during a verbal altercation. She then shot a dog out of anger.

The dog died. The woman was placed under arrest and booked into the Freestone County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

DPS officers and Mexia Police Department also responded to the scene.

