Woman arrested after shooting dog out of anger during verbal altercation

Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.More >>
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
The groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist has died, social media posts from his family report.More >>
The groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist has died, social media posts from his family report.More >>