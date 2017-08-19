Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Waco

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicked off Saturday morning at Firehouse Subs in Waco.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is hoping to keep their title as winner of the competition for the third year in a row.

The friendly competition between the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department encourages people to donate blood.

Carter BloodCare said this competition is extremely important for their blood supply.

"We lose about 20 percent of our donors when schools let out in May. So we've just been kind of getting by as best we can this summer. We're going into a big holiday, Labor Day, and lots of people are going to be traveling out on the roads. So supplies are generally a little low right now so having this challenge allows them to really help the blood supply going into that weekend," Clinton McCoy, account consultant for Carter BloodCare, said.

Waco Battle of the Badges donation event goes from August 19- September 1st. Donation sites are listed below:

Waco Association of Realtors, Inc.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, August 21

2025 N. 44th in the board office

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 22

100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium

Atmos Energy

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24

1400 W. Loop 340 in the meeting/conference room

US Courthouse

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25

800 Franklin Avenue in the jury assembly room

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 25

225 W. Waco Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 30

3201 E. State Highway 6 on the Carter BloodCare bus

Waco Fire Department

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31

7600 Imperial on the Carter BloodCare bus

Waco Police Department

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26 and 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 31

3115 Pine Avenue in the SWAT room

Tatex

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31

3800 Gholson Road on the Carter BloodCare bus

