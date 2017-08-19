Trivia game app Givling pays $25,000 towards TX resident's mortg - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Trivia game app Givling pays $25,000 towards TX resident's mortgage

TEAGUE, TX (KXXV) -

The free trivia game app Givling that crowd funds repayment of student loans and mortgages announced $25,000 to Angie Coufal Hoard of Teague.

Hoard signed up for Givling in hopes they would eliminate her student loan debt. 

However, after she paid it off, Givling adopted a change to allow the payment of $25,000 towards her mortgage. 

Givling pays off loans through advertising revenue and optional in-app purchases.

