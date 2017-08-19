Man found dead inside his home in Hubbard

The Hubbard Police Department said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home in Hubbard.

On Aug. 19 at around 6:45 a.m., the Hill County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of State Highway 171.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshots wounds to the head.

Medical personnel arrived shortly after and determined he was dead.

The victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Brad Henley.

Deputies said a rifle was found next to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

