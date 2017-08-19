College Station police looking for two armed robbers

College Station police are looking for two armed men who robbed two convenience stores less than an hour apart.

The first armed robbery happened about 3:40 a.m. Saturday at the Valero convenience store on Rock Prairie Road.

Police said two men walked into the store and demanded money and merchandise. They were both armed with guns.

No one was hurt.

Less than 20 minutes later, police believe those same men robbed the Tigerland Express convenience store on FM 2154, about eight minutes away from the Valero.

Police said they robbed the store in the same manner. No one was hurt there, either.

Police said both men are between 20-30 years old. They're both thin.

One man was wearing black pants with a gray hoodie and a dark-colored bandana or mask on his face. The second man was wearing black pants with a black hoodie and a red mask on his face.

Call College Station police if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.