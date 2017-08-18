Spooky! Video shows glass mysteriously fall off counter at Hippodrome

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
Trump pushes out strategist Steve Bannon, who returns to Breitbart News with goal of 'going to war' with Trump opponents.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>