Spooky! Video shows glass mysteriously fall off counter at Hippodrome

There have been rumors of the Waco Hippodrome being haunted...but how much of that is true?

The theatre located in downtown Waco was built in 1913 and opened in 1914.

The Baylor University Lariat spoke to an investigator with the McLennan County Paranormal Investigations Mike Jacobus in 2010. Jacobus confirmed after the investigation that there was paranormal activity at the theatre, claiming it was haunted.

Whether you believe it or not, there has been strange activity at the theatre caught on camera.

Jennifer Ponce is a bartender at the Hippodrome and recently saw something unique caught on security camera.

A glass falls from the counter and onto the floor, seemingly with no reason.

"The champagne glass ended up on the floor, broken," said Ponce. "I came back, stepping on the glass."

What do you think?

