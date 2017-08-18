Two members of a white supremacist gang sentenced for 2016 carjacking

A federal judge sentenced two white supremacists from the Aryan Brotherhood gang members for a 2016 Burleson County carjacking that resulted in serious bodily injury to the owner of the car.

40-year-old Roy Ates Jr. of College Station and 32-year-old Chad Smith of Somerville were sentenced to 180 months and 160 months in federal prison.

The judge also placed both men to be on supervised release for a period of three years after completing their prison terms.

The victim, an African-American, drove to his residence in Somerville on July 2, 2016.

Upon his arrival, the suspects ambushed him and began assaulting him while the victim was still inside the vehicle.

During the altercation, Ates cut the victim's hand with a knife, which resulted in requiring multiple stitches.

Claiming they need to get to Austin to catch a bus to Missouri, the suspects took the victim's car and drove to Lee County where they forced the victim to exit the car.

Instead of going to Austin, the suspects returned to Burleson County in the victim's car.

Ates and Smith were arrested on July 25, 2017.

