Fiery crash between dump truck and 18-wheeler closed I-35 service road

Temple authorities responded to a fiery crash between a dump truck and an 18-wheeler on an I-35 service road.

At 11:52 a.m., Temple officials responded to 5110 N. General Bruce Dr. for a vehicle fire caused by the crash.

The southbound service road of I-35 near mile marker 305 has been closed for cleanup.

There were no injuries in the crash, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

Temple police are investigating the crash.

