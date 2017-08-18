3-year-old found laying near drugs during drug raid

The Waco Police Department said a man was arrested during a drug raid where a 3-year-old was found laying near drugs.

On Aug. 17 at around 11 a.m. drug enforcement investigators were serving a "delivery warrants" on Francisco Laborico.

Officers located Laborico at the America's Best Value Inn located at 4201 Franklin in Waco, where another male and a 3-year-old were with him.

Officers found about 10.56 gr. of cocaine, about 7.92 gr. of methamphetamine and about 4.55 of marijuana.

CPS was notified of the fact that a 3-year-old that was lying on the bed where cocaine was hidden under the sheets.

Laborico is facing three charges of possession, endangering a child, and 4 charges of delivery.

He is being held on a $145,000 bond.

