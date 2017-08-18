McLennan County Sheriff's Office defending Battle of the Badges trophy

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is hoping to keep its title as winner of Battle of the Badges for the third year in a row.

It's a friendly challenge between Waco law enforcement agencies to get people to donate blood.

The sheriff's office beat the Waco Police Department by just four votes in 2016, according to Carter BloodCare. The Waco Fire Department came in third place.

The sheriff's office was the first agency to win the trophy at the first-ever Battle of the Badges in 2009.

Lt. Michael Garrett said the sheriff's office collected about 110 units of blood in 2016. He said they're hoping to double that number this year.

"That's the main thing. Saving lives, especially this time of year with the holiday season coming up. Blood supplies are going to go low just because. It's just a good way for us to get out and give back to the community. Plus also have a bit competitive nature going on here with the blood drive," Garrett said.

He had some strong words for his competitors: "Good luck, guys, and get ready. But don't plan on holding that trophy!"

The first blood drive is being held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Firehouse Subs on Franklin Avenue in Waco from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

