College Station police investigating overnight armed robbery

College Station police are investigating an armed robbery at the Super 8 Motel early Friday morning.

At 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Texas Avenue of a call of a robbery that just occurred. While on the way to the scene, officers learned a handgun was displayed and pointed at the victim while the suspects took money from the register, the victim’s purse and another man’s wallet. One of the suspects was wearing a red mask, police said.

The two suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the officers searched the area but did not find the suspects.

No one was injured during this incident.

College Station police are still investigating.

