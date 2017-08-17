Waco firefighters welcome students on their first day back to school

Waco firefighters were busy this morning, but they weren't putting out any fires. Instead, they stopped by several schools across the city to welcome kids on their first day back.

A handful of Waco firefighters, including the fire chief himself, visited Carver Middle School where they gave high fives and best wishes to the city's youngest citizens. They also handed out pencils and fire safety training cards.

"We've asked every fire station to adopt a school in their respective area and go out and show the kids that we really care about them," said Fire Chief Bobby Tatum.

Carter Middle School Principal Alonzo Mcadoo said having this type of support from the community shows the students that they're never alone.

"Today is the first day of school and this is the most important because this is our introduction," said Mcadoo. "Our students have to see that there's more than just the people at the school. That the whole community is a part of it."

He said the energy from the crowd quickly transferred over to the students.

"So some of them get out the car, they're a little sleepy still trying to wake up," said Mcadoo. "Then when they saw all that embrace and the parents saw all those people out there ready to greet them, man that got them excited!"

"It's really good to see the smile on the kid's face," said Chief Tatum. "But the smile on the parent's face is a little bigger for some reason!"

Local church members also stopped by Carver Middle School to spread love while helping to calm those first day jitters.

The Waco Fire Department visited Carver Middle School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Mountainview Elementary School and Provident Heights Elementary School.

This is the second year the department has joined kids on their first day of school.

