Central Texas officer helps man buy groceries

(Source: Corsicana Police Department) (Source: Corsicana Police Department)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

A Corsicana police officer was seen helping a man buy his groceries at a local Walmart.

Sgt. Trent Parker was the officer helping the man.

The officer was offered money for the help, but he declined it.

