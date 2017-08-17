Community groups welcome students on first day of school to encourage academic success

Several community and advocacy groups welcomed children to back to school on Thursday morning to show their support in their academic success.

The Waco NAACP, the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Delta Upsilon Zeta Chapter, Waco Police and Waco ISD Police were among the groups participating in Waco NAACP's Greet a Scholar Day at J.H. Hines Elementary in Waco.

Students received bookmarks, pencils and police badge stickers as they walked into school.

J.H. Hines Elementary is a campus within Waco ISD that requires academic improvement. Last year, it didn't meet standards but Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry said their ratings this year show they are doing better.

"We're letting them know that we think they're stars and that they're going to do even better with this year coming in. We are here to let them know that the community is behind them and we are going to be standing alongside of them, working with them," Dr. Henry said.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. member Terrance McNair said it was important for him to be at his group's adopted school on Thursday.

"It definitely makes a difference to have encouragement, especially in the first day of school," McNair said.

Phillip Jackson, one of the parents of the students greeted, appreciated the gesture.

"They liked it. They liked the police officers were here. They said something off the bat when they saw their cars out there and they gave them a sticker and everything. They actually liked it," Jackson said.

The Waco NAACP plans to continue partnering with Baylor University, fraternities and sororities to provide tutoring for children at this school.

"We know that if we start early with the kids, then things will look good at the middle school level and high school level so we wanted to start with our youngest ones," Dr. Henry said.

Superintendent Dr. A Marcus Nelson also stopped by the school to welcome students after he said he went to other campuses.

