Doctors remind importance of vaccinations during National Immunization Awareness Month

Doctors are reminding the importance of keeping up with immunizations during the National Immunization Awareness Month.

Dr. Ronald Coleman Jr., who works at the Providence Pediatric Clinic, said he usually checks his patients’ immunization schedule and updates it as necessary when they come in.

He said keeping up with immunizations is important for both children and adults.

"It's important to be on time with the immunizations because when they're lapsed or interrupted, it actually creates a lapse in protection against these infections. There are a lot of infections children and adults are exposed to from chickenpox to meningitis. If there are any gaps missed, you don’t have that protection,” Dr. Coleman said.

