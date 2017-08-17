Alcohol may have contributed to fatal crash in CTX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal crash in CTX

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

DPS said alcohol may have contributed to a crash that killed one person in Freestone County on Tuesday night. 

At 10:25 p.m. a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling east on FM 27 when it drove over the roadway and rolled over. The crash happened 4 miles east of Wortham. 

The driver and only occupant, 62-year-old Stephan S. Wheeler, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

DPS is still investigating. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly