Alcohol may have contributed to fatal crash in CTX

DPS said alcohol may have contributed to a crash that killed one person in Freestone County on Tuesday night.

At 10:25 p.m. a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling east on FM 27 when it drove over the roadway and rolled over. The crash happened 4 miles east of Wortham.

The driver and only occupant, 62-year-old Stephan S. Wheeler, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

DPS is still investigating.

