Baylor University helps incoming freshmen move in

Baylor welcomed incoming freshmen and transfer students with a little help moving into their dorms.

Students and faculty met the new class of students curbside to help carry their luggage to their dorm rooms. The event kicks off Baylor's annual Welcome Week, a week of events helping new students make Baylor University their new home.

Among those helping class of 2021 students move in was Baylor's new president, Dr. Linda Livingstone. She said that it's important for new students to meet the leadership on their new campus.

"We are an educational institution that is educating men and women for worldwide leadership and service," she said. "I think it's just really important for me to be here and my husband Brad is here as well welcoming them."

Livingstone also mentioned the high expectations she has for this new class of students. She said that the class is the most diverse and most selective class that Baylor had ever seen.

The extra help moving was greatly appreciated by the incoming freshmen moving into Baylor. Freshmen Biology Major Landace Bolden said that the help made the move much easier than expected.

"It took less than two minutes for everybody to move everything in," Bolden said. "I didn't have to lift a thing, Baylor is such an amazing campus."

Welcome Week continues at Baylor with Festival at the Fountain, a celebration featuring food from local Waco restaurants.

