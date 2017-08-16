Four people injured from accident involving dump truck in College Station

College Station police said four people resulted injured from an accident involving a dump truck and another vehicle.

College Station Police responded to the accident around 9:20 a.m., at the intersection of University E. and Lincoln Ave.

Upon arrival, officers saw a dump truck hauling a load of dirt flipped on its side and resting against a light pole.

The dump truck was traveling east on University Drive.

As it approached the intersection of Lincoln the driver started to sound the horn of his truck continuously.

There were other vehicles that were stopped at a red light on eastbound University Drive that the dump truck was approaching.

As the truck approached the intersection is split the middle between two SUVs that were stopped for the light, striking both of them and pushing them to the side.

There was a Nissan truck traveling westbound on University Drive that entered the intersection as well to turn onto Lincoln Avenue.

The Nissan had the right of way and attempted to make its left turn when the dump truck ran the red light and struck the right passenger side of the Nissan, pushing it through the intersection.

The dump truck flipped on the driver side and slid into the light pole.

Early indications show that the dump truck possibly had a mechanical malfunction which prevented him from stopping and his sounding of the horn was an attempt to warn traffic.

College Station Fire Department was called to the scene and treated all four drivers of the involved vehicles.

All four drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the dump truck has the most serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

University Drive was shut down to all eastbound traffic and westbound traffic was limited to one lane but was reopened by 1:36 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until it is cleared.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.