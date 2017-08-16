911 caller tells deputies he has bullet 'with their name on it'

An armed and suicidal suspect barricaded himself in Navarro County late Tuesday night for four hours. The standoff ended peacefully.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call where the caller said to send a deputy to his residence because he has a bullet with their name on it.

Deputies then set up a perimeter on the 100 block of Duren St. in Powell.

They also said during this time they received another call about a medical emergency near the area of the standoff.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office tactical officers provided cover for the medical response while another tactical officer and a DPS trooper rode with the Corsicana Fire and Rescue ambulance to the location to remove the medical patient.

Deputies said that throughout the evening, the suspect fired shots on more than one occasion. Deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect and got him to relinquish his guns and ammunition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

