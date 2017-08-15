Lake Air All-Stars advance to Little League World Series Championship game

The dream season for the Lake Air Little League All-Stars continues in Portland, Oregon. Lake Air beat Delaware 5-3 to clinch a spot in the Little League World Series Championship game.

Lake Air won their sixth straight game of the tournament. Lake Air went undefeated in pool play as they won their four games by a combined score of 37-4.

Lake Air will play the winner of Central and Southeast in the Championship on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

