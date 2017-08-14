CTX hospital gives free vaccinations to ready kids for school

Hundreds of kids are ready to go back to school healthy thanks to a Central Texas hospital.

Metroplex Health Systems held its 29th Kids Fest in Killeen over the weekend.

Between 500 and 800 kids and their parents showed up at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for free vaccinations. Afterwards, children participated in fun activities as well.

Robin Bodkin, who is the executive director of marketing and patient experience at Metroplex Health System, said it's all about community wellness.

"One of the main that Kids Fest was started was to give kids immunizations as they got ready to go back to school,” Bodkin said. “And so today kids can come out and get their vaccines and then after they get finished they can have the reward of going to play in the big open area."

Getting kids active is something in which Keshawn Roberts agrees.Her and Keshone Roberts own a local cheer squad called Rising Star 3lite. They teach active skills to young girls through cheer, dancing and tumbling.

"I think it's very important for kids to be active. The most important thing is health, so you want to make sure kids are into sports and into moving,” Roberts said. “We offer cheer dance and tumbling and that's the perfect way to burn tons of calories and get to moving."

Metroplex Health System says promoting health and wellness in the community is important. They also said health screenings act as a vital component in getting families ready for the fall school semester. .

That's why Bodkin said the hospital holds quarterly screenings and immunization clinics throughout the year that are no cost to the public.

For more information about Metroplex Health System or Rising Star 3lite, visit their websites.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.