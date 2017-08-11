Unlimited free bus rides in Waco on Saturday

The Waco Transit System partnered with Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas to provide unlimited free bus rides on its fixed routes Saturday.

You can skip the parking hassle and some of the traffic by riding for free on Waco Transit System's buses on Saturday, Aug. 12, as part of Free Fare Day in celebration of Tax-Free Weekend.

Its fixed routes can drop you off at Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and other shopping centers.

It's a great option for those shopping for school supplies, Waco Transit System general manager John Hendrickson said.

"If they have kids, they don't have to worry about paying for everybody. They all get on the vehicle and ride to where their destination is and actually have their children there with them and make sure their clothes fit and all of that stuff," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said they're expecting more than 2,000 people to take advantage of the free fares.

