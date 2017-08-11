Waco ISD offering free school supplies during Family Fest

Waco ISD is offering free school supplies to registered students during its 6th Annual Back to School Family Fest on Saturday.

The free event is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. It's being held at Waco High School and University High School.

Parents will be given the opportunity to register their child for the 2017-2018 school year at Family Fest if they haven't done so already.

"Family Fest is just a great way to do that last push for registration and to avoid the lines on that first day of school ... go ahead and get them registered so we have them in our system and they're ready to go," Waco ISD Education Foundation Specialist Lara Robertson said.

Along with a free backpack and school supplies, there will be free food, entertainment, health screenings and low-cost immunizations.

The following campuses should attend Family Fest at University High School:

Alta Vista Elementary

Bell's Hill Elementary

Cesar Chavez Middle

Kendrick Elementary

South Waco Elementary.

The following campuses should attend Family Fest at Waco High School:

Brazos High Credit Recovery

Brook Avenue Elementary

Cedar Ridge Elementary

Crestview Elementary

Dean Highland Elementary

G.W. Carver Middle

J.H. Hines Elementary

Indian Spring Middle

Mountainview Elementary

Parkdale PDS Elementary

Provident Heights Elementary

Tennyson Middle/ATLAS

West Avenue Elementary

Lake Air Montessori Magnet and Hillcrest PDS Elementary will be represented at both high schools, the district said in a press release.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.