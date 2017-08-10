Police locate woman who stole dog from shelter thanks to viewer - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police locate woman who stole dog from shelter thanks to viewer tips

CAMERON, TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Cameron Police Department said have found the woman who stole a dog from the animal shelter. 

They said 36-year-old Melissa Miller of Buckholts was taken into custody on Tuesday thanks to viewers tips. Miller is being held at the Milam County Jail.

Police said that on Aug. 9 at around 12:27 p.m., Miller entered the Cameron Animal Shelter and took a female dog.

