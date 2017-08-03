Well cell phones are being rescued with new DryBox technology

If you have ever dropped your smart phone in water it could be a real downer if it isn’t water proof. But, there is a new way to fix it and it doesn’t involve any of home remedies.

Whether you've dropped your phone in the pool, sink, ocean, dishwater or toilet, this new technology promises to bring your phone back to life.

Water damage can cost hundreds of dollars to repair and it can be even more expensive to replace your phone.

However, if you get your phone into a DryBox within 24 to 36 hours the company said they have a high success rate of repairing it because the phone dries before corrosion kicks in.

DryBox said they've already saved around 30,000 phones and there is now a location right in Central Texas where you could utilize this service if you ever need to.

There are 30 Dry Box stands currently located throughout the state and the CEO David Naumann told us the many reasons this technology is so special.

“So what it is, is it's a proprietary technology it’s basically a vacuum chamber and vacuum pressure lowers the boiling point of water. So, we put a gentle heat on it and that basically evaporates the water out of the phone,” Naumann said.



Naumann said there is a 75% success rate in repairing phones and if it doesn’t fix the problem there is a 100% money back guarantee.

"In this day and age, it's nice to have a quick remedy. That's what dry box is it's like C-P-R for a phone there is no guarantee but at least it provides a quick resolution,” Naumann said.

There are many DryBox stations located throughout the state so if your phone needs a rescue to find a location near or you click here.

