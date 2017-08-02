Connally ISD's garden project is underway

Connally ISD is working on a garden project that will give students real life experience in different subjects.

The garden will feature different areas that can be used by all classes throughout Connally ISD, including a vegetable garden, an orchard for growing fruits and a meditative garden area for taking reading classes outside. It will also feature a chicken coop and an area for local farmers to bring animals.

Texas Regional Collaborative, an affiliate of the University of Texas in Austin, provided the grant that helped fund the project. Connally ISD 5th Grade Teacher Teresa Kelm wrote the grant as a way to give all subjects a way to introduce elements of the real world into their lesson plans.

“All classes can come out here and see how math and science are relevant to their everyday lives,” Kelm said. “Creating art to enrich the garden and reading and writing about the garden and how they use their math principles in their language arts classes.”

The school district originally planned to build a barn at the back of the garden property Wednesday, but inclement weather caused them to push the build back to next week. They expect to start planting in the garden with the students this fall.

Connally ISD is still looking for donations to help bring the garden to life. If you’d like more information, contact Teresa Kelm at tkelm@connally.org.

