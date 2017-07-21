Free dental care today for those without insurance

The Greater Killeen Free Clinic created an event to help people who can't afford dental insurance on Friday, July 21.

According to the Oral Health Foundation studies show an average of 2% of the adult population has never visited the dentist. That’s why doctors provided free services while educating people on why they need to practice good oral health.

Christina Aker said it’s been more than 15 years since she’s seen a dentist.

“I need a lot of work done, it’s very expensive even just for cleaning. It’s been many years since I’ve seen a dentist. I was probably about 12 and I’m 29 now,” Aker said.

Like many other adults in need of oral care, they started lining up at 5:00 a.m. to receive those services.

During A Day Of Smiles, The Greater Killeen Free Clinic and many other organizations collaborated to provide free dental services for people without dental insurance.

Marlene DiLillo who is the Executive Director for Killeen Free Clinic said during the event they project they will provide more than $75,000 worth of service by helping more than 200 people.

“Adults 18-years and older will be able to get extractions, fillings and some of them will need oral surgery so we’ll be able to provide that also,” DiLillo said.

Doctors said that people who practice poor oral hygiene are not only affecting their teeth and gums, but it can lead to other health issues throughout the body. During A Day of Smiles, dentists have volunteered their time and skills to help the community in need. And people receiving the services couldn’t be more thankful.

None of it would be possible without the support from the community and the multiple organizations who volunteered. Therefore the Greater Killeen Free Clinic would like to thank all of the organizations who participated.

Killeen Dental Health Center

Henry Schein Cares

Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church

Grace Christian Center

Free Clinic Dental

Metroplex Health System

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.