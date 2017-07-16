Pugs, owners socialize over summer treats in Waco

Some Central Texas dog enthusiasts have turned their love of pugs into a social experience.

The Heart of Texas Pug Club met at Katie's Frozen Custard in Waco today. The furry pugs and their owners got to interact and enjoy sweet summer treats.

Vanessa Podbielski said the group started about 2 years ago and meets monthly for play dates. She said the club averages about 17 pugs in attendance at events so far. The Facebook page for the local club has over 600 likes.

"We have our pugs. They come together and they play and they socialize," Podbielski said. "We talk about pet parents issues we have. You know which vet do you go to and oh my got this dog hates this dog food and what do you do about that."

Podbielski also said that she enjoys getting to know other pug owners. The next social for the dogs will be a pool party in late August.

For more information about the Heart of Texas Pub Club, visit their social media.

