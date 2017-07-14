Police warn citizens about dangers of meeting strangers from int - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police warn citizens about dangers of meeting strangers from internet sale or online dating

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
(Source: Killeen Police Department) (Source: Killeen Police Department)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Criminal Investigation Division at Killeen Police Department warns the public of the dangers of meeting strangers for internet sales and online dating.  

In light of recent events, it has been brought to the attention of the Killeen Police Department the importance to educate the public on the dangers of meeting up with a stranger after meeting them online.

Killeen Police Department encourages the public to use the designated Safe Exchange Zone located in the lobby of the Police Headquarters at 3304 Community Blvd. for online sales or exchanges.

A few tips provided by the department include trusting your instincts, don’t go alone, insist on meeting at a public place or safe exchange zone, do not go a strangers home or invite a stranger in your home, be cautious, perform any transaction during daylight hours, inform friends or family of when and where you are meeting and keep you cell phone on you.

These tips can be, and are recommended to be, altered for use when meeting for a date with someone from an online dating site as well.  

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

