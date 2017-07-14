Belton Fire Department provides fans to the elderly

Low-income families are being provided with a cool treat from the Belton Fire Department this week.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day this week, the Belton Fire Department will be giving away electric fans to low-income families who are in need of assistance keeping cool in the Texas summer heat. The purpose of the giveaway is to help the elderly, disabled or residents with life-threatening illnesses to have the ability to cool off from the heat.

Eligibility to receive one of the free fans requires proof of residency within the Belton city limits. This proof can be provided with an electric bill, water bill or other forms verification.

Many of the private businesses and organizations within the community have assisted in making the giveaway possible. Contributors to this fan giveaway include Belton Walmart, Belton H-E-B, Belton Rotary Club and Belton Professional Firefighters Association.

Fans can be picked up at either of the Belton Fire Station. Station one is located at 203 S. Penelope St. and station two is located at 420 Sparta Road. For more information call 254-933-5828 or 254-933-5881.

