Lane shift in Belton on Main Street

By Haley Seale, Producer
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

Belton will be having a lane shift due to the construction of a 2-foot concrete median on Main Street.

On Friday, July 14, the southbound lane on Main Street, between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue, will shift to allow for the addition of a concrete median between lanes. Lanes in both directions will remain open for the duration of the construction but will be temporarily narrowed.

The median being constructed in the area is for safety purposes and will restrict turning to help the flow of traffic. During the time of construction, a new traffic signal and sidewalk ramps will be installed as well.

