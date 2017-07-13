Caritas of Waco received a $200,000 grant for their veterans assistant program

Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provided a $200,000 grant to Caritas of Waco.

The grant received by Caritas of Waco was provided to assist in the continuation of their case management program for low-income veterans. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance is an organization providing grants to programs serving veterans and their families.

“This grant is allowing us to further our presence for this program in five counties outside of McLennan. We are adding another outreach case manager who will work directly in Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties and who will assist veterans eligible for the program." said Tammy Stevens, Case Management Director at Caritas.

The Carita’s program strives to provide guidance to veterans living in poverty through a series of guidance programs. The organization’s purpose is to assist these veterans overcome financial, emotional, educational, employment and other barriers they face with the goal of helping these veterans out of poverty by becoming more self-sufficient and less reliant on emergency assistance programs.

The program serves veterans of any era and branch, with any discharge classification other than dishonorable and who resides in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties.

Veterans in need or want of assistance for the program may contact Caritas in person, by phone or through a referral from another service provider. For more information on the program, call Tammy Stevens at 254-753-4593, extension 227, or email tstevens@caritas-waco.org. Caritas is located at 300 South 15th St. in Waco.

