Caritas of Waco received a $200,000 grant for their veterans ass - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Caritas of Waco received a $200,000 grant for their veterans assistant program

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
Source: Caritas of Waco Source: Caritas of Waco
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provided a $200,000 grant to Caritas of Waco.

The grant received by Caritas of Waco was provided to assist in the continuation of their case management program for low-income veterans. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance is an organization providing grants to programs serving veterans and their families.

“This grant is allowing us to further our presence for this program in five counties outside of McLennan. We are adding another outreach case manager who will work directly in Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties and who will assist veterans eligible for the program." said Tammy Stevens, Case Management Director at Caritas.

The Carita’s program strives to provide guidance to veterans living in poverty through a series of guidance programs. The organization’s purpose is to assist these veterans overcome financial, emotional, educational, employment and other barriers they face with the goal of helping these veterans out of poverty by becoming more self-sufficient and less reliant on emergency assistance programs.

The program serves veterans of any era and branch, with any discharge classification other than dishonorable and who resides in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties.       

Veterans in need or want of assistance for the program may contact Caritas in person, by phone or through a referral from another service provider. For more information on the program, call Tammy Stevens at 254-753-4593, extension 227, or email tstevens@caritas-waco.org. Caritas is located at 300 South 15th St. in Waco.  

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    The Latest: Diggins is US flagbearer for closing ceremony

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-02-23 12:48:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly