Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presents $1.4 million in scholarships to Texas FFA students during state convention

High school students received $1.4 million in scholarships at the 2017 Texas FFA state convention in Corpus Christi.

Wednesday, July 12, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo leadership presented scholarships to 70 high school students during the convention. Of the 70 recipients, 62 percent were female and 38 percent were male. Many of the students awarded are from towns with a population of 500 citizens or less.

Each scholar received $20,000 in scholarship, payable over four years, and each of these students will attend universities in the fall semester. Not all of the recipients will be majoring in agriculture - there are 31 various fields of study ranging from agricultural economics to pre-law among the recipients.

“When the very first Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship was presented to a Texas FFA member in 1957, a special tradition began between two great organizations,” said Joel Cowley, Show president and CEO.

The scholarship presentation on Wednesday was the fourth and final Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship presentation for the summer of 2017 totaling approximately $14.3 million presented in scholarships to Texas students.

The Texas FFA Association was chartered in 1929 and contributes to a model of secondary agricultural education. Through the program, students participate in classroom studies with the opportunity compete in Career Development Events (CDE’s), as well as hands-on experiences with the opportunities to participate in Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE’s).

“Texas FFA prepares students for future success through a diverse offering of educational programs, many of which involve some facet of agriculture, and we are pleased to contribute to the development of our future leaders," Crowley said.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a Section 501(c)(3) charity benefiting youth, supporting education and facilitates better agricultural practices through exhibitions and presentations. The Show has provided over $430 million to Texas youth since 1932. For more information on the Show, go to rodeohouston.com.

