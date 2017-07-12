Dog Ridge Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation has issued a notice to customers in the affected areas from yesterday's main line break that the issue is now corrected and water is safe for use as of Thursday, July 13.

Wednesday, July 12, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation (DRWS) to notify customers of the need to boil water prior to any consumption due to a break in the main water line on FM 1670.

Any customers located on the north side of the FM 1670 tower including Countryside Lane, 190 Lane and the portion of the Highway 190 access road towards Belton are affected by the break.

Any customers in these locations should be aware of the need to boil water for a minimum of two minutes and allow it time to cool prior to drinking, cooking, making ice or any other uses for consumption. If water is not boiled prior to use, the consumer might be at risk of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Customers who choose not to boil water are advised to use bottled water in its place.

Customers will be notified when the risk and necessity to boil water have passed and water is safe for consumption.

For questions or more information concerning this matter please contact the DRWS office at 254-939-6533.

